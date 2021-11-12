Covid-19 related deaths: week ending November 5

LATEST figures published today by NISRA show that 54 deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in the week October 30 to November 5 2021.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths that occurred up to November 5 has now reached 3,726.

Of these, 2,560 (68.7%) took place in hospital, 856 (23.0%) in care homes, 15 (0.4%) in hospices and 295 (7.9%) at residential addresses or other locations.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health (DoH) to November 5 was 2,744. The DoH count is based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the NISRA figures are based on the information entered on death certificates completed by medical professionals.

They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus and therefore include both confirmed and suspected cases, and where Covid-19 was either a contributor to or the main cause of death.

Further analysis, which includes deaths of care home residents by place of death, shows that there was a total of 1,127 deaths of care home residents involving Covid-19 (including deaths that took place somewhere other than the care home) occurring between March 18 2020 and November 5 2021. This accounts for 30.3% of all Covid-19 related deaths. However, no assumptions can be made in relation to where the deceased contracted the disease.

Separate analysis, based on the date of death registration, shows that the provisional number of total deaths from all causes registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending November 5 2021 (week 44 2021) was 371, 51 more than in week 43 and 56 more than the five year average (2016-2020) of 315.

Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate of 59 (15.9%) of the 371 deaths registered in week 44, an increase of nine from the previous week. The total number of Covid-19 related deaths registered to November 5 2021 has now reached 3,700.

Persons aged 75 and over accounted for 74.2% of the 3,700 Covid‑19 related deaths registered between March 19 2020 and November 5 2021.

Over the period of the pandemic, Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon and Mid-Ulster Local Government Districts have had higher proportions of Covid-19 related deaths (12.4% and 8.1% respectively) compared with their share of all deaths in Northern Ireland (10.3% and 6.6% respectively).

Conversely, Ards & North Down and Fermanagh & Omagh both have relatively low shares of registered Covid-19 related deaths (2.4 and 2.1 percentage points lower respectively than their share of all deaths).