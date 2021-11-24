Christmas Cavalcade in Coleraine postponed

Decision comes as severe weather warning issued for Friday

Huge crowds attended the Christmas Cavalcade in Ballymoney last week.

THE Christmas Cavalcade planned for Coleraine this Friday evening has been postponed because of fears over bad weather.

The procession has been rearranged for next Thursday (December 2).

"Due to the severe weather warnings for this Friday, 26th November, Causeway Coast & Glens Council has taken the decision to postpone the Christmas Cavalcade," explained Coleraine BID manager Jamie Hamill.

"The colourful parade - along with Santa and some very special friends   has been rescheduled for Thursday December 2 at 6.30pm.

"I hope this information helps as many of you had made provisions for staffing and extended opening hours etc," he added.

