Flags, Identity, Culture and Tradition Report published

THE final report from the Commission on Flags, Identity, Culture and Tradition (FICT) has been published today.

First Minister Paul Givan said: “I welcome the publication of the FICT report following the significant work of the Commission, who have considered a range of complex issues. It is right that the public have a chance to see the report and have their say, and today’s publication will allow them to do that.”



The deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “The FICT report examines a number of sensitive issues across our community. Addressing these issues is an important part of moving our shared society forward and I put on record my thanks to the Commission for their efforts in undertaking this challenging work.”



The working group led by Junior Minister Middleton and Junior Minister Kearney, which was established to consider issues in relation to the report, will continue to meet.



The report can be viewed on The Executive Office website at: www.executiveoffice-ni.gov.uk/publications/commission-flags-identity-culture-and-tradition-final-report.