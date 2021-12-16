Sunday best for League Cup final

SUGGESTIONS that this year's Bet McLean League Cup final could be played on a Sunday have sparked widespread debate among supporters following a report by Steven Beacom in Thursday's Belfast Telegraph.

In the article, the seasoned Irish League report claims that the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) is set to break with tradition by hosting the game between Coleraine and Cliftonville at the National Stadium on Sunday March 13.

Beacom adds that organisers are planning to offer reduced ticket prices in a bid to attract as many supporters as possible to the showpiece occasion.

News of the possibility of playing on a Sunday has led to some Coleraine supporters saying they would not be able to attend the game while others have welcomed the possibility.

In a statement, a NIFL spokesperson said only that they were 'currently exploring all options in relation to the scheduling of the 2022 BetMcLean League Cup final.'

"We are keen to grow the competition and maximise the potential of the final as one of the main showcase events in the football calendar for the benefit of the competing clubs, sponsors and the fans," said a spokesperson.