Making a splash!

Hundreds turn out for annual RNLI fundraiser in Portrush

Participants in the annual Santa Splash in Portrush on Sunday.

By Damian Mullan

By Damian Mullan

damianmullan@thechronicle.uk.com

IT'S like the north coast's very own version of the literary phenomenon 'Where's Wally?'

Hundreds of locals dressed as Santas and assorted other festive figures gathered on Portrush's East Strand to take part in the annual 'Santa Splash' event in aid of charity.

Participants braved the cold and murky conditions to enter the sea to raise much needed funds for, appropriately enough, the RNLI.

And we had our photographer Ciaran Clancey there to record the event.

You can see his photos in this week's edition of The Chronicle, out Tuesday morning...

