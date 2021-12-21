Bushmills business providing meals for those all alone this Christmas

A BUSHMILLS business man has reached out a helping hand to those who may be without Christmas dinner on December 25th.

Geoffrey McKillop, owner of the CodsWay, said his staff are going to try and provide a meal to everyone who will be without a Christmas dinner this year.

Posting on social media, CodsWay chef Gareth Mulholland said: “We will be cooking and delivering them out on Christmas Eve so it will only need heated up on Christmas day.

“All dinners will be fully plated. I really do hope everyone has family or friends to go to on Christmas day, but if you don't, please don't sit this day without one.

“You can contact the CodsWay page to order your dinner which will be totally free of charge.

“Please check your neighbour, your work colleague, the person you sit next to in church or on the bus – this isn't just an offer for the elderly, it's for everyone.

“Nobody should be embarrassed to come forward and ask for a dinner, we want to and are happy to help.”

