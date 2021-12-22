Do you know ‘Where To Turn’ if you are facing financial difficulties this Christmas?

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council wants to remind residents that help is available for those experiencing hardship through debt, benefit entitlement or a change in income.

With ongoing uncertainty due to the pandemic, coupled with the pressures felt by many during the festive season, it’s never been more important for families and individuals to know where to go for guidance and practical assistance.

Reminding residents about the services available in our Borough, the Mayor, Councillor Richard Holmes, said: “I know for many people Christmas can be difficult, and it is vital we help those in need by ensuring they are aware of the organisations that can help.

“Over this past year we have seen increasingly high numbers of people in crisis, some of whom have no idea where to turn. In many cases, it’s the first time they have needed debt advice, fuel support or emergency essentials from a Foodbank and this can feel overwhelming and isolating.

“There’s lots of support available, but we need to make sure that we are reaching those in need and directing them to the correct organisation. Council’s Where To Turn campaign aims to simplify the process by collating essential information and signposting people to the network of Advice Centres and Foodbanks across the Borough.

“If you know a friend, family member or neighbour who is struggling, please help us spread the word by telling them about Where To Turn. You never know the difference this simple action could make to their life and overall wellbeing.

“We don’t want anyone to suffer in silence when there are excellent support avenues available to help now.”

Advice services supported by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council can be accessed via email, telephone, and face-to-face appointments.

If you, or someone you know, has concerns about debt, benefit entitlement or a drop in income, you can contact the organisations listed below for free confidential advice.

Community Advice Causeway 028 7034 4817 (Coleraine, Ballymoney, Ballycastle and The Glens areas)

Limavady Community Development Initiative (LCDI) Advice Centre 028 77448430 (Limavady area)

Glenshane Community Development 028 7774 2494 (Dungiven area)

While we would encourage you to contact the advice centre in your area, all the centres will be able to help you when you call wherever you live in Causeway Coast and Glens.

There are emergency Foodbanks located in:

Ballycastle 07536986448

Ballymoney 07565840571

Coleraine 028 702 20005

Limavady 028 777 65438

The foodbanks are linking with local churches and community groups to extend their availability. Please ring the relevant number to speak with a volunteer.

Further details including opening times can be found on Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s website at https://www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/advice as well as via our Facebook and Twitter pages.

Please help our community to get through these difficult times together.