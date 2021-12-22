Glenn Irwin pays tribute to Ian Morrell

Honda Racing UK star among those offering condolences to family of popular local rider

Glenn Irwin pays tribute to Morrell

Ian Morrell.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

damianmullan@thechronicle.uk.com

BIG NAMES from the sport of road racing have paid tribute to Portstewart’s Ian Morrell, who passed away last weekend.

Ian’s wife Michelle announced the death of the well-known rider on Sunday morning and said the events of the last few days had left her and her children ‘heartbroken’. She confirmed the cause of his death had been COVID-related.

Ian had to hang up his leathers in the summer of 2015 following a high-speed accident at the Kells course in Ireland.
He suffered life-changing injuries as a result, but quickly defied the expectations of those doctors who were overseeing his recovery.

Just five weeks after the 130mph shunt, he took his first few steps in hospital.

Despite not being able to take his place on the grid, Ian remained a familiar face in the paddock at events across Northern Ireland, including his home international - the North West 200 - where he raced on multiple occasions (pictured).

He also supported local talent wherever he possibly could, with Ballymoney’s Darryl Tweed just one of the people who benefited from his help and mentorship.

Maria Costello MBE perhaps knew Morrell better than most as she shared the roads with him in the Supertwins class.

She described him as ‘a fierce competitor on the roads’ and ‘a true warrior for coming back from terrible injuries’.

Honda Racing UK rider Glenn Irwin also sent out a tweet following the sad news.

“Condolences to Ian Morrell’s family and friends. [He] always [had] time for a quick hello in the paddock,” said the Ulsterman.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Sunday best for League Cup final

Bannsiders boss Oran Kearney embraces hat-trick hero Matthew Shevlin after the striker had helped booked Coleraine's place in the Bet McLean League Cup final.

Sunday best for League Cup final

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282