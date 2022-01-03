Tributes paid to Connor

THE young Portglenone man who died after a railway incident in London at the weekend was a former St. Louis Grammar pupil and popular GAA player.

Connor Marron is understood to have died at Hornsey Railway Station in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It is understood he may have been struck by a train.

It is thought that the 20-year-old university studenttravelled to London with friends to attend the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace.

Mr Marron is from a well-known GAA family and his father Fergal, who is originally from Bellaghy parish in Co Derry, is a former chairman, manager and coach at the Roger Casements club in Portglenone.

Connor played for his club's under 20 team last year and had broken into the senior reserve squad before injury cut his season short.

In 2016 he captained the Sean Stinsons team that represented Antrim in the GAAs Og Sport competition in Co Donegal that year.

He was a second year student at Ulster University.

An all round sportsman, he was crowned the Northern Ireland under 16 snooker champion at the age of just 12 almost a decade ago.

Portglenone secretary Martin Kearney said Mr Marron had been involved with the club since he was a toddler.

"Because of his father's involvement with the club he has been about since he was two years of age, he was on first name terms with everybody around the club," he said.

Mr Kearney said Mr Marron's death has numbed the community.

"His father Fergal runs a local business and is well known - they have huge connections along the Bann," he said.

"We are all devastated for his family and his friends.

"As a club we will pull together to be a source of strength at this difficult time.

"We will rally around to assist his family in any way."

Mr Kearney said the welfare of Mr Marron's friends and team mates will also be a priority for the club.

Mr Marron is survived by his father Fergal, mother Sharon and sister Caoimhe.

A spokeswoman for the British Transport Police said officers "were called to a casualty on the track" at Hornsey Railway Station at just before 12.45am on Sunday.