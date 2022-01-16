Security alert remains ongoing

Reporter:
By Damian Mullan
Email:
damianmullan@thechronicle.uk.com
Sunday 16 January 2022 17:44
The security alert in the Corkey Road area of Loughguile is ongoing. Police would like to thank local people, and all those inconvenienced, for their patience at this time.
