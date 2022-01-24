Hortons restaurant opens next Monday

Tim Hortons, the Canadian coffee chain, will open a new drive-thru restaurant at Larne Road Link, Ballymena on Monday 31st January at 7am.

The location will offer a restaurant, as well as a drive thru lane.

To celebrate the opening, the first fan in the drive-thru and restaurant queue will be awarded with free drinks for a whole year The brand will also give away a free breakfast meal to its first 100 customers.

In addition, Tim Hortons will run a series of giveaways including free drinks and donuts for those who activate their Tim Hortons’ digital wallet. Guests will simply need to scan the QR code found at the restaurant or by visiting here via their mobile to activate the rewards wallet.

Continued on page 2