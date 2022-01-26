Latest Causeway Coast and Glens Visitor Guide out now

The latest Causeway Coast and Glens Visitor Guide packed full of things to see and do across the area is out now.

This free publication features information about discovery points, trails and tours along with inspiration about Taste Causeway, Game of Thrones, the Économusee network and a round-up of the best places for a game of golf.

Copies of the guide are available locally in the area’s Visitor Information Centres and they will also be used further afield to promote the destination to national and international visitors across Ireland, overseas and at trade and Consumer Shows worldwide.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, recently helped to launch the new publication at Benone.

Speaking afterwards he said: “We are fortunate to live and work in this beautiful area, where we have such iconic scenery, history and culture on our doorstep. This new Visitor Guide brings together so many of our assets and attractions which make Causeway Coast and Glens so special – and we want to share that and encourage others to come here to experience this for themselves.

“Visitors can use the Guide to plan and inspire their time here and its engaging content will encourage them to stay longer and explore all parts of the Borough which will bring greater benefits to the wider local economy.”

Whether it’s learning about a new heritage trail or walking route, reconnecting with nature in the Borough’s four Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty the Guide or finding out what our coastline, countryside, towns, villages and rural areas have to offer, the guide has everything visitors need to make the most of their stay.

This year, new elements include street art murals across the Borough, the Picture This rural trail and stunning viewpoints at Magheracross outside Portrush and Portaneevy near Ballintoy.

The Guide also plays a key role in promoting Causeway Coast and Glens’ vibrant tourism businesses and entrepreneurs, with contact details, maps and information to help direct visitors to the area’s huge array of services, locations, tours and events.

You can pick up a free copy at your nearest Visitor Information Centre or download a digital version by going to www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com.

For further inspiration follow Visit Causeway on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.