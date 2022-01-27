Translink to return timetables as lockdown restrictions ease

TRANSLINK has announced the phased return of timetables to be implemented from Monday 31st January. These follow the NI Executive’s recent decision to ease Covid19 restrictions.

Full details of the new timetables are available on Translink’s website and journey planner www.translink.co.uk

Chris Conway explained: “These new timetables will see frequency returning to more normal levels on Metro from next Monday 31 January and from Monday 7th February on NI Railways. Ulsterbus services will see phased frequency enhancements start to be introduced from Monday 7th February in line with passenger demand.

“These improvements will facilitate the increasing passenger numbers we are seeing as more people start to return to the workplace, shopping, hospitality venues and other leisure destinations.

“We look forward to welcoming many more people back to our services, public transport will have a key role to play in NI’s economic recovery, as well as ensuring a green recovery from Covid19.

"We will continue to make our network and services safe with the use of extensive cleaning and sanitising of our vehicles and stations using anti-viral products; putting a wide range of customer communications in place; as well as ensuring our services are well ventilated. Our staff are also on hand to help and advise where needed.

“We would remind everyone it remains mandatory to wear a face covering on public transport.

“This is a dynamic situation so all our services will be continually monitored, and adjustments made where required.

“Customers are advised to check their journey details before they travel with the latest timetable updates on Journey planner or visit the website www.translink.co.uk or call the contact centre on 028 90 66 66 30.”