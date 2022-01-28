Lidl set to invest £6m in new store

LIDL NI has revealed plans to relocate and expand its store in Coleraine.

The news comes as the company has submitted a Pre Application Notification (PAN) to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

"Lidl Northern Ireland has this week submitted a Pre Application Notification (PAN) to Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council to relocate its existing store within the Riverside Regional Centre to an adjacent unit within the centre," confirmed a spokesperson.

"Representing an investment of £6 million, the expanded new store will be built to Lidl’s established concept design which prioritises sustainability and will create 18 permanent new retail jobs, adding to its 22-strong team, supporting a further 200 jobs through the development and construction phase."

The news represents a major boost to the Coleraine economy with the creation of new retail jobs and hundreds in the construction phase.

It also comes just days after the company announced it was creating 180 new jobs and awarding pay increases woth £1.5m to all employees in recognition of their efforts throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.