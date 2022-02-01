Increase means an extra £5.95 per week on average household bill

DUE to further increases in global wholesale gas prices, Northern Ireland’s largest gas supplier, firmus energy, has today announced a 33.57% increase to the natural gas tariff in their Ten Towns Network area.

This will take effect from February 24.

Today’s announced change in tariff will mean an extra £5.95 per week on to the average household bill.

The Ten Towns Network area includes Antrim, Armagh, Ballymena, Ballymoney, Banbridge, Coleraine, Craigavon (including Lurgan and Portadown), Limavady, Derry/Londonderry, Newry, and more than 25 other towns and villages in the surrounding areas.

Dr David Dobbin, Chairman of firmus energy, said: “Unfortunately, due to the sustained high prices in wholesale gas markets we have had no option but to make a further increase in our gas tariff.”

“Very low gas stocks, reduced Russian supplies and concerns about the Ukraine situation are all combining to keep European gas prices high. The market crisis has been well publicised, and markets look increasingly like they are going to remain high for some time.

"As we have previously stated this is not just a firmus issue, but a challenge faced by every local and national supplier of gas and electricity all of whom are affected by the huge upsurges which have taken place in wholesale gas and energy costs.

"Regrettably, we, in Northern Ireland, are at the mercy of the global wholesale gas market and are unable to influence these prices.

“We know this is another unwelcome increase which will have a disproportionate effect on those of our customers who are the most vulnerable.

"We have been providing financial support to the Department for Communities scheme to help those most in need and will continue to do so. If any of our customers feel that they require further support, they should contact us directly to see how we can help.”

Customers seeking advice on their natural gas bills or direct debit payments should contact the firmus energy Customer Services team on 0330 024 9000.

Our telephone lines are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For free and independent advice on how to save energy please contact NI Energy Advice Line on 0800 111 4455.







