Work starts at Ramore Head

CONTRACTORS have begun ground works at Ramore Head under plans to redevelop the Rammore Head Recreation Grounds

Included in the £3.32m scheme are new bowling facilities, children’s play area, events space and an ‘urban plaza’ for skateboarding and other urban sports.

The renovation is expected to be completed by Autumn 2022.

Stormont's Department for Communities has contributed £1.42m of the toal cost.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is footing the rest of the bill having secured a grant under Westminster's Levelling-up Agenda.