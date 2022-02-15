Resident in Raceview, Ballymoney left shocked after suspicious object left on doorstep

DETECTIVES are appealing for information following the discovery of a suspicious object at a house in Ballymoney on Monday, February 14.

 Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “Shortly after 12.30pm, it was reported that a suspicious object was discovered on the doorstep at a home in the Raceview Road area of the town.

“No one was injured during the incident, however, the occupant of the home was left in shock by the discovery.

“Enquiries are continuing and we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have witnessed any suspicious activity or has CCTV or dash-cam footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 742 of 14/02/22

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

 

