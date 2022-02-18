Police appeal for information after Ballymoney security alert

Detectives investigating a security alert in the Crescent area of Ballymoney on Friday have made a specific appeal for information.

Detective Sergeant Galbraith said: “Officers attended following a report of a suspicious object located in the area just before 7:20am. The object, which was declared as an elaborate hoax, was later taken away for further examination.

“A number of homes were evacuated, with the Crescent area closed as part of the public safety operation. Residents were later allowed to return to their homes and the roads in the area were subsequently re-opened.

“As part of our investigation, we are keen to speak with anyone who was in the area between 9pm on Thursday 17th February and 7:20am on Friday 18th February, who noticed any persons or vehicles acting suspiciously.

"To help assist with our enquiries, we would ask anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage taken from the area between this time frame to contact police.

“We would like to thank the local community for their patience during this time.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information about the incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police at on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 283 18/02/22, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."