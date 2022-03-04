Saturday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Friday 4 March 2022 22:05
Spring sunshine is in store with a hint of a winter chill today.
Here's Alex Deakin from the Met Office with Saturday's forecast.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Teachers vote a resounding ‘yes’ for a public campaign over ongoing pay dispute
One more step for Eoghan Rua camogs
Michael Dunlop to race the PBM Ducati at NW200 and TT
Coleraine leave it late to draw with Larne
Premier Electrics newest name to appear on Antrim team jerseys
Coleraine Grammar School in Subsidiary Shield semi-final
"Opportunity to finally progress" sub regional stadia funding
John bags first hole in one - aged 12!
Honours even for Coleraine Firsts
Shamrocks on course for three in a row
Acer tree planted in memory of the Ballymoney Family Practice's Dr John Johnston(1944 to 2020) and there to mark the occasion are Health Minister Robin Swann and Dr John's son Dr David Johnston with P
Causeway Coast Community Facebook page and website chief Geoffrey Moffett.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Ballycastle Chronicle
78 Castle Street, Ballycastle
BT54 6AR
Tel: 028 2076 1282