Poots promotes the quality of Northern Ireland food and drink

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has taken part in a tour of local food producers, to see first-hand how they partner with local suppliers to sell their produce in newly established farm shops across Northern Ireland.

During his tour, which was organised by FOODNI, the Minister visited Millbank Farm Shop in Saintfield, Springmount Farm in Ballygowan and Carnbrooke Farm Shop in Lisburn and met producers from VegNI, the Comber Earlies Growers Co-operative and Stonebridge farm in Crossgar.

Minister Poots said: “I am passionate about the quality of our local food and it is a pleasure to meet with local farmers and growers who are actively marketing and promoting all that is good about the high quality food and drink produced in Northern Ireland. My Department continues to support the promotion of our quality local food through the Northern Ireland Regional Food Programme and supports co-operation initiatives between local producers through the Agri-food Cooperation Scheme.”

Chief Executive Officer for FoodNI, Michele Shirlow said: “I am delighted that the Minister has taken part in this tour, which showcases some of the best Northern Ireland food has to offer. I welcome DAERA’s ongoing commitment to the promotion of our high quality food and it is encouraging to see how local farm businesses have diversified and grown throughout the challenges of the pandemic to establish thriving farm shops promoting the quality, sustainability and value of local produce.”

Further details on the Agri-food Co-operation Scheme, which can assist farmers and local food producers to partner with others in the development of new project ideas can be found at www.daera-ni.gov.uk/grants-and-funding