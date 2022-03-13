Road closed due to fallen tree

Road closed due to fallen tree
By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

damianmullan@hotmail.co.uk

Motorists are advised that the Ballyquin Road in Limavady has been closed at the junction with Derryork Road due to a fallen tree.

Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey.

 

