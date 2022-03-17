Strike action halts local bin collections

Causeway Coast and Glens Council has announced there will be no bin collections next week because of strike action

Unite union members are taking industrial action in the form of a discontinuous strike beginning on on March 21 and continuing each day up to March 27.

The Council says it has been advised that the dispute is over pay.

It confirmed some services will be disrupted next week.

The main areas which will be affected are waste collection, Household Recycling Centres, and street cleansing.

“During the strike period there will be no bin collections and Household Recycling Centres will remain closed,” said a spokesperson.

Bin collections will resume from Monday 28th March when residents should present their bins that were previously missed.

The schedule will then follow on from this every week (that is, a week behind normal service).

The council is encouraging householders to make full use of their blue and brown bins to recycle as much waste as possible to maximise bin capacity.

Leisure Centres may also be affected by this action, so please check your facility’s opening hours before attending.

“We recognise the adverse impact of Unite The Union’s actions and would like to reassure residents and customers that full service provision will resume as soon as possible,” said the council spokesperson.