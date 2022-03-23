Central government to assess ‘significant’ windfarm scheme

A GREEN energy company says it hopes to lodge a planning application later this year for a third windfarm on hills overlooking Cloughmills.
The proposal for 12 turbines, each measuring 180m tall, has been deemed of such significance, it will be asessed by Stormont officials rather than the council planners.
Renewables firm RES says it is still in the early stages of exploring the potential for a wind farm next to its existing operation at Gruig in the townlands of Carnbuck, Magheraboy and Moneyneagh.
An online public exhibition is being held on 31st March and the public are being invited to share feedback to help shape the design of the proposed Carnbuck Wind Farm. 

