Free provision of period products bill completion is welcomed

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has welcomed the completion of the Period Products (Free Provision) Bill as it passed its final stage in the Assembly.

The Bill will place a duty on The Executive Office to ensure that period products are widely available free of charge in public service premises including in education and health and social care settings.

The Minister said: “This Bill has reached an important milestone, completing its legislative passage through the Assembly.

"This is an important piece of legislation that will provide the basis for introducing vital support to tackle issues around period dignity. I am delighted that I have been able to lead as an Executive Minister on this important issue.

“I believe this is a matter of basic dignity and no-one should be prevented from going to school, college or work because they cannot access period products when they need them.”

The Bill will now go forward for Royal Assent and will become an Act in law in the coming months.