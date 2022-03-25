Recommendation for post-primary pupils to wear facemasks to be scrapped after Easter

It will no longer be recommended that post-primary pupils wear a face covering in corridors or confined communal areas following the Easter break.

This will result in post-primary pupils no longer being recommended to wear a face covering on school premises.

The news was confirmed by Education Minister Michelle McIlveen.She said, "As was the case with the change relating to the use of face coverings in classrooms, this further change takes place in the context of a broadly improving epidemiological landscape in schools.

"Nonetheless, COVID continues to circulate in our communities and in our schools and we should continue to reduce the risks of COVID in our schools through the range of other mitigating measures that remain in place to protect all pupils and staff.

"It is for this reason that if any individual wishes to continue to use a face covering anywhere at school, I would encourage them to do so.

"At this point pupils will still be recommended to wear a face covering when using public or school transport. This position will be kept under review.

"A guidance note will issue to schools on this issue later today and my Department’s COVID guidance will be updated to reflect this position."