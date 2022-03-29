'NI open for business again:' Tourism Ireland

NORTH coast tourism has been handed a huge boost thanks to Tourism NI's first face to face Meet the Buyer trade event happening this week.

Tour operators from 16 global markets are attending the international tourism networking platform, delivered in partnership with Tourism Ireland.

Local businesses, including many from the north coast, are set to benefit from the largest international tourism networking platform held in Northern Ireland.

Over the weekend many of the tour operators took part in educational familiarisation trips visiting a range of both new and established tourist experiences including the Giant’s Causeway, Strangford Lough, Glens of Antrim, the Mournes, Hinch Distillery in County Down and the recently opened Dark Sky Park and Observatory in Mid Ulster.

John McGrillen, Chief Executive of Tourism NI, said he was delighted at the interest generated in the event and described it as a 'real opportunity' for local companies to secure business.

“This week is an important step forward for tourism in Northern Ireland," he said.

Those sentiments were echoed by Niall Gibbons, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland, who claimed that Northern Ireland was 'competing with the best destinations in the world.'

"Our message is that Northern Ireland is open for business again and we cannot wait to welcome back visitors from around the world," he said.

Much more on this story in Tuesday's Chronicle.