Ukrainian Mayor's appeal to Drop Inn Ministries

THE strength of two decades of relationships forged between Christians here and in Ukraine is helping those left destitute by Russian aggression.

Nowhere is this more evident than in the recent appeal for prayer and support made by the Mayor of the Ukrainian city of Rivne to Drop Inn Ministries, whose shop at Castlecroft, Ballymoney, has raised thousands for the relief effort.

The Mayor of Rivne Oleksander 'Alec' Tretiak made a special video to his 'Dear Drop Inn Family', from the steps of his council offices, guarded by Ukrainian soldiers, built up with sandbags.

Mayor Tretiak said:

“Hello dear friends, hello my dear Drop Inn Family, as never before I feel right now your prayers and support."

