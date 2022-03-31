Electric Ireland to raise prices by 30%

Electric Ireland has announced it will increase its prices by 30% from 1 May.

The company, which is Northern Ireland's third largest supplier with around 103,000 customers, said the increase would mean a weekly increase of approximately £4.21 on an average residential electricity bill.

A spokesperson said the move was due to 'continued market volatility and unprecedented increases in wholesale energy costs.'

It is the first tariff change announcement of 2022, but the fourth change since August 2021.

Derek Hynes, from Electric Ireland, said: "With world events continuing to impact on global wholesale energy prices, we have unfortunately been forced today to announce a price increase for residential customers.

"We would like to assure our customers we will continue to work and engage with you during this uncertain time".

Raymond Gormley, head of energy policy at the Consumer Council, said the news would have an adverse impact on customers who are 'already experiencing financial pressures on their household budget especially with the cost of living crisis that we are experiencing.'

“The Consumer Council will continue to work with all involved in the energy industry including supply companies and the Utility Regulator to develop sustainable solutions to support the ever growing number of people in need as the problem of high energy prices will likely be with us for the foreseeable future," he added.