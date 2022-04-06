Chinese named Northern Ireland's most popular takeaway

The decision-making process of ordering a takeaway often divides opinion, with debates sparking almost every day as households fail to come to an agreement on which delicious treat they should indulge in.

But is your preferred cuisine dependent on where you live? Wanting to settle the age-old debate, Just-Eat.co.uk have conducted a sentiment analysis of over 10 million restaurant reviews across the UK. Each gastronomy was awarded a popularity score out of 100 based on the positive sentiments surrounding each food genre, ultimately uncovering the most popular cuisine across the UK.

Just-Eat.co.uk can reveal that Chinese cuisine is the most popular across Northern Ireland. The classic dishes that rank as the country’s favourites include sweet and sour (69.73) and chow mein (68.35).

Close in popularity is Japanese cuisine, which gains second place with its score of 66.45. Here, tofu dishes (64.25) are slightly more popular than sushi (scoring 64.25 and 62.7 out of 100).

Italian is once again a popular choice, and for Northern Ireland it’s the peoples’ third favourite cuisine, scoring 64.36 out of 100. The highest rated Italian dish is ravioli (71.23), closely followed by lasagna (74.06) and macaroni and cheese (73.21).

Attaining a positive rank in the top five for the first time, British fare is Northern Ireland’s fourth favourite cuisine, claiming 56.49 popularity points. Black pudding is the number one British dish in Northern Ireland, scoring an impressive 81.32 out of 100. The Yorkshire pudding is the second favourite (73.35) and the classic BLT sandwich is the third most popular choice (71.93) in Northern Ireland.

Rounding off Northern Ireland’s top five favourite cuisines is Indian with a popularity rating of 54.4 out of 100. Creamy butter chicken is the first choice dish (74.34), with korma (72.07) and chicken tikka (71.19) close in rankings.