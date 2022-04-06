Criminal damage

Police investigating incident at Roe Mill Recreation Park in Limavady

By Damian Mullan

Police are appealing for information following a report of criminal damage at Roe Mill Recreation Park, Limavady, on the evening of Monday April 4.
At approximately 7.10pm, two youths were seen in the park causing damage to a sensory play mirror, valued at around £1,000.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have seen anything or anyone suspicious in the area that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 367 of 05/04/22.
A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/

