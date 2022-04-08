RAF granted Freedom of the Borough in Limavady ceremony

The Royal Air Force has been formally granted the Freedom of the Borough of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, marking the area’s long association with the RAF.

To mark the importance of the honour, a P-8 Poseidon – the RAF’s modern submarine-hunting jet – performed a flypast over Limavady town centre on Friday.

The Mayor, Cllr Richard Holmes, presented a ceremonial certificate to the RAF’s Deputy Commander Operations, Air Marshal Sir Gerry Mayhew KCB CBE. 100 RAF personnel then paraded through the town centre accompanied by the Central Band of the Royal Air Force.

