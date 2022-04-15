Man arrested in Coleraine under the Terrorism Act

OFFICERS from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF), assisted by officers from the Tactical Support Group, carried out a search of a property in Coleraine yesterday evening, Thursday 14 April.



A shotgun, shotgun cartridges and paramilitary-branded paraphernalia were seized and a 44-year-old man was arrested.



The man was arrested under the Terrorism Act and is being questioned in the Serious Crime Suite of Musgrave Police Station in Belfast.



The search was part of ongoing PCTF investigation into suspected violent criminality linked to the North Antrim UDA.