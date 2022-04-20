Thursday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Wednesday 20 April 2022 22:49
Here's your weather forecast for Thursday, April 21 courtesy of the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
IRISH LEAGUE: Blues and Reds look set to take title race to the wire
Sorrow at passing of former Ballymena Guardian Editor
Permutations at both ends of the table
Antrim v Cavan kicks off the Beeb's coverage
Busy Easter on local ovals
Galopin Des Champs among a strong entry for Fairyhouse on Sunday
Antrim meet Wexford in Croke Park decider
Telfer named in Ireland rugby Under-19 squad
North of Ireland Championship to become stroke play event
Shamrocks on course for three in a row
Large crowds attended the opening of Curry's Fun Park on Saturday.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Ballycastle Chronicle
78 Castle Street, Ballycastle
BT54 6AR
Tel: 028 2076 1282