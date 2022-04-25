Healthy Horticulture at Balmoral Show

The ever-popular Healthy Horticulture area will return to the Balmoral Show where this informative and vibrant area highlights the importance of horticulture in NI.

Visitors can look forward to a showcase of the newest technical advances in horticulture production within the CAFRE marquee, this year education and industry will sit side by side promoting the opportunities within both.

Parful Produce by VegNI is a collaborative group of proactive vegetable growers working together and with the wider supply chain, to increase consumption of vegetables in Northern Ireland. This year we are delighted to welcome local foodie Mollie Cunningham to the Show, visit the Healthy Horticulture area to learn about the benefits of eating local, seasonal produce and give your taste buds a treat.

For little ones, a new addition this year is the horticulture knowledge trail, with a prize on completion. Younger visitors can also enjoy the potting table stocked with pots, compost, seeds, and plants, they can get stuck in and take their potted plant home to care for it.

As always there really is something for everyone in this area. The Mighty Spud will make a return, supporting the local potato industry and rumour has it he may even be in action at the cookery theatre. Balmoral Show’s Fill Your Boots entries will be on display within the marquee, with the theme of ‘Boots fit for a Queen’ in recognition of the Queens Platinum Jubilee.

The Healthy Horticulture marquee will provide a platform for exhibits from Rural Support, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful and The Conservation Volunteers. The Horticulture Forum NI exhibit will showcase the very best of the NI Horticulture Industry and growers will be on hand to give practical advice.

The 153rd Balmoral Show will take place from Wednesday 11th May to Saturday 14th May 2022 at Balmoral Park, Lisburn. To find out more about the Balmoral Show visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk or follow Balmoral Show on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.