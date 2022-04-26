Wednesday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Tuesday 26 April 2022 21:58
Here's your weather report for Wednesday from the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Derry Senior League round-up
Fans anger as new streaming service gets rights to Northern Ireland fixtures from 2024
The 150th Open at St. Andrews to set record-breaking attendance
Wildfire risk still high - NI Water warning as dry spell continues
IRISH LEAGUE: Title race goes down to the final day
Domestic championships at Kirkistown this Saturday
Galopin Des Champs among a strong entry for Fairyhouse on Sunday
Antrim meet Wexford in Croke Park decider
Telfer named in Ireland rugby Under-19 squad
Shamrocks on course for three in a row
Parker Avenue playing fields, Portrush.
Glory to Russia graffiti at the Dark Hedges. Pic Kevin/Steven McAuley.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Ballycastle Chronicle
78 Castle Street, Ballycastle
BT54 6AR
Tel: 028 2076 1282