Voting underway in NI Assembly elections

Voters are going to the polls to elect the 90 members of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Polls opened at 7am and will close at 10pm this evening.

A total of 239 candidates are running in 18 constituencies across Northern Ireland, including a record 87 women.

Five candidates will be elected in each constituency, with voters using the single transferable vote (STV) form of proportional representation.

Verification of ballots begins at 8am on Friday and counting will start after that.

The first results could be known from lunchtime and counting will continue throughout Friday and possible into Saturday.

