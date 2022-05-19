'Disappointment' as Ulster Bank in Ballymoney to close at end of September

ULSTER Bank Ballymoney, on Church Street, is to close at the end of September, the latest of the town's banks to fall foul of the way banking has changed over to digital in recent years.

Customers especially vulnerable customers and regular bank users are being communicated with the bank says.

North Antrim TUV MLA Jim Allister, was one of those informed of the move by email.

He said: “I am disappointed to learn that the Ballymoney branch of Ulster Bank will close at the end of September. This branch has provided an important service to the town for many years and while there is an increasing trend towards online banking there are many, particularly in the elderly population, who feel much more comfortable with the person touch which they receive in a local branch they have used for years.

“The nearest local branch will now be in Coleraine. With elderly folk often having to rely on public transport to get around this will mean that many who have grown used to doing their banking face to face will find it difficult to access a service they are comfortable with. I also obviously have concerns about the impact this will have on Ulster Bank employees.”

In the email to Mr Allister, Ulster Bank says:

“We are closing the Ballymoney Ulster Bank branch on 28th September 2022.

“Our local team have been informed but you are receiving this information in advance of the public announcement, so I would ask that you treat this information as embargoed until 08.00 on Thursday 19 May 2022.

“We are communicating with our customers affected by the closure and proactively contacting vulnerable customers and regular branch users."

Explaining their reasoning, Ulster Bank said: "The way people bank with us has changed dramatically in recent years, with an increased demand for mobile and online services as customers benefit from a faster and easier way to bank. 90% of Ulster Bank retail banking customer needs are now met digitally and around half of retail banking customers bank entirely digitally.”