Reappointments to the Board of Sport NI

COMMUNITIES Minister Deirdre Hargey has reappointed Mr George Lucas as Chair, Mr Jay Colville as Vice-Chair and Mr Darryl Petticrew as a Board Member of the Board of Sport NI with effect from 1 February 2021 until 31 January 2025.

They have all served one term of appointment on the Sport NI Board, in their current positions, from 1 February 2017 to 31 January 2021.

Sport NI works with the Department for Communities to deliver on Sport Matters: The NI Strategy for Sport and Physical Recreation, 2009-2019.

This Strategy sets out a new shared sporting vision of 'a culture of lifelong enjoyment and success in sport,' as well as the key strategic priorities for sport and physical recreation, and informs the direction of future investment – underpinning three areas: participation, performance and places.

The constitution of the Sports Council for NI (Sport NI) is set out in Schedule 1 of the Recreation and Youth Service (NI) Order 1986.