Irish Women host GB in three match series

IRISH Women captain Katie Mullan says she and her team-mates are looking forward to the weekend series against Great Britain as they continue preparations for this summer's Olympic Games in Japan.

The SoftCo Series, which takes place at Queen’s University Belfast,on Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday, are the first international matches on home soil for Ireland since the Olympic Qualifier in December 2019.

“Given the past 12 months, we are really excited to play these international matches at home," said Katie.

"The squad has been training hard throughout which showed in our recent matches against Spain.

"They are a strong team and we recorded two wins and two draws out of the five friendlies, putting us in a confident position going into our next block of training.

"These matches against Great Britain will be great preparation for the EuroHockey Championships this summer ahead of travelling to Tokyo.

"As current Olympic gold medallists GB are an experienced and strong team so this is a really good opportunity for us to put all the training into practice ahead of this summer," added the Coleraine woman.

The matches will provide the Green Army with the opportunity to play high quality international matches ahead of an intense international summer.

With the EuroHockey Championships now an integral aspect of the World Cup qualification process, the 2018 silver medallists will be keen to ensure they maximise every opportunity to allow them to perform this summer in Amstelveen not only as a warm-up for the postponed Tokyo Olympic Games but also to secure their spot in the 2022 World Cup.

And Hockey Ireland is delighted to announce that all the matches will be available to view via streaming or broadcast.

BBC Sport NI will be streaming all three matches on their website as well as the BBC iPlayer, while RTÉ will broadcast Sunday evening’s match live on RTÉ 2 with coverage starting from 4.30pm.

Nigel Ringland will present BBC Sport NI’s coverage of the three matches and will be joined on commentary by former Ireland international Alex Speers while Evanne Ní Chuillin will present RTÉ’s coverage, joined by Cliodhna Sargent and Gillian Pinder in studio, with match commentary from George Hamilton and Sarah Scott.