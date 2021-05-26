Bayview Hotel is title sponsor at Armoy Races

WITH only two months to go until the big event, the Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club has confirmed that the Bayview Hotel, in Portballintrae, is returning as title sponsor for this year’s races on Friday and Saturday (July 30-31).

Having been cancelled last year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the streets of Armoy are set to welcome some of the world’s top riders again in July, after the event was given the green light.

Although various restrictions will be in place during this year’s races, Bill Kennedy MBE, Clerk of Course, says that the Club is “privileged and extremely excited” to be able to return with the renowned event.

“We are delighted that the village of Armoy will once again be filled with the sounds of road racers at the end of July,” Bill commented.

“The events of the past year have been incredibly challenging. As a Club it means the world to us to be able to host an event that we know is so popular with road racing fans right across Ireland – we feel privileged and extremely excited.

“The support we have received from fans, and in terms of local businesses coming forward to offer support and sponsorship in recent weeks, has been so heartening. We are so pleased that the Bayview Hotel has decided to come back on board this year as title sponsors for the Race of Legends.

“There will be some restrictions in place at this year’s event including a reduced number of spectators however, we still expect the event to be as thrilling as it has been in previous years. We can guarantee plenty of fun and excitement and we can’t wait for July to come around!”

A keen supporter of road racing, Trevor Kane, owner of the Bayview Hotel, welcomed the chance to support such a “world-class event.”

Trevor said: “The Armoy Road Races and the hotel have had a close association from the very start of these races. Given the turbulence of the past year, I just wanted to assist the Club in any way I could.

“There is no doubt that the pandemic has hit the hospitality sector extremely hard and thanks to the loyalty of the Club, I’m delighted to be involved again this year. I’m very passionate about road racing, having sponsored some road racers individually in the past and for me, this is an excellent opportunity to support a world-class event right on our doorstep.

“I’ve no doubt that the Bayview Hotel will be buzzing with road racers, fans and local tourists alike come July. I’m so looking forward to the smell of petrol, watching some excellent road racing and seeing some old friends again, albeit socially distanced.”

For more information about the Armoy Road Races and the Bavyview Hotel Race of Legends, visit the website: www.armoyroadraces.

com search for AMRRC on Facebook or follow on Twitter @ArmoyRoadRaces.