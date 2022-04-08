2022 Grand National runners and riders confirmed

The final 40 entries for Saturday’s Grand National have been confirmed.

Last year’s winner, Minella Times, will be ridden once again by Rachael Blackmore who made history in 2021 by becoming the first female winner of the race.

However, the Henry de Bromhead trained horse will be the top weight for the race.

Irish-trained horses are at the top of the betting, with Gordon Elliott having seven runners listed including Delta Work and Escaria Ten.



Number, horse, breeding, age, weight, trainer, jockey

1 Minella Times (IRE) 9 11-10 Henry de Bromhead IRE Rachael Blackmore

2 Delta Work (FR) 9 11-09 Gordon Elliott IRE Jack Kennedy

3 Easysland (FR) 8 11-08 Jonjo O'Neill Jonjo O'Neill Jr

4 Any Second Now (IRE) 10 11-08 Ted Walsh IRE Mark Walsh

5 Run Wild Fred (IRE) 8 11-07 Gordon Elliott IRE Davy Russell

6 Lostintranslation (IRE) 10 11-06 Colin Tizzard Harry Cobden

7 Brahma Bull (IRE) 11 11-06 Willie Mullins IRE Brian Hayes

8 Burrows Saint (FR) 9 11-05 Willie Mullins IRE Paul Townend

9 Mount Ida (IRE) 8 11-05 Gordon Elliott IRE Denis O'Regan

10 Longhouse Poet (IRE) 8 11-04 Martin Brassil Darragh O'Keeffe

11 Fiddlerontheroof (IRE) 8 11-04 Colin Tizzard Brendan Powell

12 Two For Gold (IRE) 9 11-03 Kim Bailey David Bass

13 Santini (GB) 10 11-02 Polly Gundry Nick Scholfield

14 Samcro (IRE) 10 11-01 Gordon Elliott IRE Sean Bowen

15 Escaria Ten (FR) 8 11-01 Gordon Elliott IRE Adrian Heskin

16 Good Boy Bobby (IRE) 9 10-13 Nigel Twiston-Davies Daryl Jacob

17 Lord du Mesnil (FR) 9 10-13 Richard Hobson Kielan Woods

18 Coko Beach (FR) 7 10-13 Gordon Elliott IRE Sean Flanagan

19 De Rasher Counter (GB) 10 10-12 Emma Lavelle Adam Wedge

20 Kildisart (IRE) 10 10-11 Ben Pauling James Bowen

21 Discorama (FR) 9 10-11 Paul Nolan IRE Bryan Cooper

22 Top Ville Ben (IRE) 10 10-11 Philip Kirby Thomas Dowson

23 Enjoy d'Allen (FR) 8 10-11 Ciaran Murphy IRE Conor Orr

24 Anibale Fly (FR) 12 10-11 Tony Martin IRE TBC

25 Dingo Dollar (IRE) 10 10-11 Sandy Thomson Ryan Mania

26 Freewheelin Dylan (IRE) 10 10-10 Dermot McLoughlin IRE Ricky Doyle

27 Class Conti (FR) 10 10-10 Willie Mullins IRE Sam Twiston-Davies

28 Noble Yeats (IRE) 7 10-10 Emmet Mullins IRE Sam Waley-Cohen

29 Mighty Thunder (GB) 9 10-10 Lucinda Russell Derek Fox

30 Cloth Cap (IRE) 10 10-10 Jonjo O'Neill Tom Scudamore

31 Snow Leopardess (GB) 10 10-09 Charlie Longsdon Aidan Coleman

32 Agusta Gold (IRE) 9 10-09 Willie Mullins IRE Danny Mullins

33 Phoenix Way (IRE) 9 10-09 Harry Fry Kevin Brogan

34 Deise Aba (IRE) 9 10-08 Philip Hobbs Tom O'Brien

35 Blaklion (GB) 13 10-08 Dan Skelton Harry Skelton

36 Poker Party (FR) 10 10-08 Henry de Bromhead Robbie Power

37 Death Duty (IRE) 11 10-06 Gordon Elliott IRE Jordan Gainford

38 Domaine de L'Isle (FR) 9 10-06 Sean Curran Harry Bannister

39 Eclair Surf (FR) 8 10-05 Emma Lavelle Tom Bellamy

40 Fortescue (GB) 8 10-05 Henry Daly Hugh Nugent

RESERVES

41 Commodore (FR) 10 10-05 Venetia Williams TBC

42 School Boy Hours (IRE) 9 10-05 Noel Meade IRE TBC

43 Romain de Senam (FR) 10 10-05 David Pipe TBC

44 Roi Mage (FR) 10 10-03 Patrick Griffin IRE TBC

Thanks to https://www.britishracecourses.org, here are a few facts and figures which might help you pick your horse for the big race.

How heavy is a Grand National horse?

A Grand National horse can weigh up to a maximum of 12 stone 7 pounds (175 pounds).

The Grand National Weights are determined by the horse’s official rating as the racing event is a handicap race.

Any horse who carries a top weight of over 12 stone and wins the Grand National is an exceptional horse.

Grand National Winner Statistics

When looking back in history and researching the grand national winner stats you understand the heritage of the famous Grand National event.

Here are the winning statistics of the Aintree Grand National.

Which trainer has won the most Grand Nationals?

The horse racing trainer with the highest amount of Grand National winners are:

George Dockeray – 4 wins

Fred Rimell – 4 wins

Ginger McCain – 4 wins

Which horse won the most Grand Nationals?

The horse with the highest amount of Grand National wins is Red Rum.

Red Rum won the Grand National three times in 1973, 1974 and 1977 to make him the most successful horse in Grand National history.

The most grand national wins are Red Rum, winning the Grand National three times.

Which horse holds the record for the fastest Grand National?

Mr Frisk is the horse who holds the fastest winning time for grand national victory in 1990.

The fastest ever time is the 8 minutes 47.8 seconds by Mr Frisk who was trained by Kim Bailey and ridden by Mr Marcus Armitage.

The fastest record time to complete the Grand National course in 8m 47.8s is the only winning horse in the history of the Grand National to ever run under nine minutes.

The slowest time was in the first Grand National back in 1839 when it took Lottery 14m 53s to win the race.

The grand national winning times over the past decade have been an average of 9 minutes and 10 seconds (9m 10s).

Which horse was the shortest-priced winner of the Grand National?

The shortest-priced winner in Grand National history was Poethlyn at 11-4 in 1919.

Poethlyn had won the ‘War National’ (an unofficial substitute for the Grand National), run the previous year.

He was sent off at an 11-4 short odds favourite to back up that win and he did so in fine style winning by eight lengths.

How many female horses have won the grand national?

There have been 13 female horses winning the Grand National.

The most recent mare was Nickel Coin back in 1951, but in Grand National history a total of thirteen mares have won the Grand National race.

Who is the oldest grand national winner?

The oldest age to win the Grand National is 15 years old.

In oldest Grand National winner in history was recorded in 1853 when Peter Simple won at the age of 15.

Peter Simple is the eldest horse to ever win the Grand National aged fifteen.

Has a grey horse ever won the Grand National?

There have been 4 times a grey horse has won the Grand National.

Three different grey horses have won the Aintree Grand National as The Lamb won it twice in 1868 and 1871.

The 3 different grey horses to secure victory in the Grand National a total of 4 times are:

The Lamb (1868 and 1871)

Nicolaus Silver (1961)

Neptune Collonges (2012)

Which jockey has won the most grand nationals?

The jockey who has won the most Grand Nationals is George Stevens.

With a total of five wins, the most successful jockey in the whole history of the Grand National remains George Stevens.

The final triumph came in 1870 for George Stevens to secure his fifth victory.

Grand National winning distances?

After racing over 4 miles 2f and jumping 30 obstacles it is an amazing Grand National stat that the average winning distance is 3 lengths.

Many would predict long-distance winning margins in the Grand National but the handicapper has done a great job to minimise the grand national winning distances.

Here are the latest grand national winning distances:

2021 – 6½ lengths

2019 – 2¾ lengths

2018 – head (hd)

2017 – 4½ lengths

2016 – 6 lengths

2015 – 1¾ lengths

2014 – 5 lengths



How many times has the favourite won the grand national?

In the last 50 years, the favourite has won the Grand National 8 times.

Winning the Grand National a total of 8 times gives the favourite an approximate 16% chance of winning on previous data.

Here are the Aintree Grand National statistics on finishers in the history of the iconic race.

The least finishers to complete the Grand National race was just two horses.

The 1928 Grand National record the smallest number of finishers ever with only two finishing and one of those included 100-1 outsider Tipperary Tim to get second place.

What is the most finishers in the Grand National?

The most finishers to complete the Grand National race was 23 horses.

The 1984 Grand National record the greatest number of finishers ever with 23 finishing and Hallo Dandy was the winner.



How many horses usually finish the grand national?

On average 18 horses usually finish the Grand National.

The race starts with 40 runners and riders and on average more than half do not complete the whole race.

The Grand National statistics show the average percentage to finish is 45% of horses which is 18 out of the 40 who start the race.