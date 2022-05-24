Coleraine First XI back in the big time

COLERAINE First XI are back in the Premier League of women’s hockey for the first time in 17 years following Friday’s 2-1 play-off defeat of Ballymena.

Second half goals from Helen Tweedie and Amy Symington sealed a momentous win for the Sandel Lodge side who return to the top table after almost two decades away.

The Bannsiders were behind 1-0 at the break in Ballymoney but roared on by their large travelling support overcame their rivals in dramaic fashion as these photos, taken by David McDonald, show.

* Full report in Tuesday's paper.

