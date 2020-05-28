New man at helm of Coleraine Rugby Club

COLERAINE Rugby Football, Cricket and Hockey Club is proud to introduce the new man at the helm.

Well known in sporting and business circles, Andrew Hutchinson is taking over the role of President of the club for the next year.

What that year will look like no one knows but Andrew is determined that the club will meet all its challenges with a positive spirit and make it a year to be proud of.

Andrew has been a lifetime member of the club, starting off in mini rugby, fulfilling a dream as captain of the First XV and now he takes on the top role.

Speaking this week Andrew said: “It is with immense pride that I was elected and it is a huge honour for me to become President of this great club.

“I have had a lifetime association with Coleraine, from playing mini rugby through to being captain of the 1XV, then being a sponsor and now President. The Hutchinson family has always been closely involved in sport and has helped to support the rugby, cricket and hockey sections over the years.

“I come into my new role in very difficult circumstances for everyone associated with sport. None of us know what the immediate future holds, when or if life will return to what we once considered normal.

“However, all we can do is deal with whatever situation is presented to us the best we can. The spirit within the club can be clearly seen with the volume of volunteers helping maintain the grounds and the buildings during these challenging times. We are indeed a truly community-based club where everyone is made welcome.

“To finish on a positive note, I am really looking forward to the season ahead, whenever it may begin. I am certain the different sections will pull on the Coleraine jersey and represent the club with pride and passion as we all come together to make the town proud of all our sports and teams.”

Outgoing President Milne Rowntree said: “On behalf of the club I want to congratulate Andrew as takes over as President. It is a difficult time for the club and I can think of no better man to lead the us through the next season.

“I know the club members will be behind Andrew and I know they are bursting to get back to the sports they love. Hopefully we will see a move towards that in the next weeks.

“On top of that the club is now in its 99th year and we have our centenary to look forward to in 2021. That means two massive years to come as we get through the current crisis and then a year of celebration. There is so much to look forward to.”

During the current crisis the Club remains shut and no sport is being played. As restrictions are eased, the club plans to resume training and competition.

If you would like to become involved in any of the sporting activities in the club – rugby, cricket, hockey and table tennis, whether as a player or coach at any level, or as a supporter - please keep an eye on all the club’s social media channels for news of when training and sport restarts. Everyone will be welcome.