Ballymoney host neighbours Coleraine at Kilraughts Road

Rugby makes a welcome return on Saturday with an eagerly anticipated clash between two familiar foes

Ballymoney host neighbours Coleraine at Kilraughts Road

Coleraine RFC president Andrew Hutchinson, looking forward to a return to action at Ballymoney on Saturday.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

IT seems like an eternity but, finally, competitive rugby makes a welcome return this weekend.

And what could be more competitive than a meeting of derby rivals Ballymoney and Coleraine.

Unfortunately, in the times we live in, not as many spectators as would normally be present will be at Kilraughts Road on Saturday.

But, nevertheless, the game is a step back towards some sort of normality in these Covid-19 days.

And we will have reports and pics in Tuesday's Chronicle of what promises to be a very special day.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

‘Horrific and barbarous assault’ condemned

PSNI at the scene on Ballykenver Road near Stranocum where a man was shot in both the arms and legs in what police have described as a 'paramilitary-style attack' around 10:20pm on Saturday.

‘Horrific and barbarous assault’ condemned

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282