Play-off destiny in our own hands says Irwin

BALLYMONEY Rugby Club First XV travel to Lisburn this weekend knowing that a win will move them a step closer to qualifying for the end of season play-offs.

Saturday's 31-13 victory at home over Lurgan saw them move ahead of the county Armagh club with just two games remaining, including a final day derby against Coleraine.

For now, though, all the focus is on the visit to mid-Ulster and a very important game.

“This was a big win for the home men who deserved the win and were clinical in attack and strong in defence with a lot of big performances," admitted Marty Irwin after the game.

“Nygutin and McKeeman were fantastic in the lineout and the scrums were a vast improvement on our last outing.

“It was important to win today to keep our season alive and we now look forward to travelling to Lisburn who will be scrapping hard to get points in their bid to stay up.

“Our destiny is in our own hands and a lot of hard work will go in this week to prepare for this game.

"A big thanks to the support who were out in force to support us yet again,” he added.

To keep up with all the latest rugby news, pick up a copy of The Chronicle each Tuesday.